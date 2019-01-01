Green Eagles vs. Orlando Pirates: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Buccaneers are eager to avoid an upset against tournament debutants at the Nkoloma Stadium in Zambia

Green Eagles are set to take on in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round first-leg match on Saturday.

Nicknamed Tonka Twende, Eagles are looking to mark their debut appearance in the tournament with a victory.



Tonka Twende qualified for the competition for the first time in their history after finishing second in the 2019 Zambian standings.

Meanwhile, Pirates are back in the Champions League after failing to reach the knockout phase last season.

The Buccaneers finished second behind in the 2018/19 standings and qualified for this season's continental tournament.

The 1995 Champions League winners are keen to go all the way and clinch their second title in the new campaign.

Game Green Eagles v Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, August 10 Time 15h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will not be televised live.

SA TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi will have to find a way to mastermind a victory over Pirates without Ceasor Hakaloba and Boniface Sunzu.

Team captain Hakaloba and defender Sunzu are both injured and they are expected to miss Eagles' first-ever Champions League game.

However, Chiyangi will pin the team's hopes on Zambia international Tapson Kaseba, who is Eagles' key forward.





On the other hand, Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is set to unleash reigning PSL Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch in Lusaka.



The versatile attacker was rested during the team's win over Bloemfontein in a PSL encounter last weekend.

Bucs' attack is most likely to be led by Zambian forward Justin Shonga, who was arguably Pirates' best player in last season's Champions League.

Article continues below

Match Preview

Eagles remain undefeated at home in continental tournaments having recorded a draw and a win in their debut campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup last season.



They used the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup to prepare for the Champions League and they finished third having been invited to the east-central Africa tournament.

Meanwhile, Pirates are winless in their last three away matches on the continent having registered two defeats and one draw which saw them bow out of last season's Champions League in the group stage.

The Buccaneers have played one competitive match this season as they overcame Celtic 3-1 at home as part of their preparations for their clash with Eagles.



This will be the first-ever meeting between Eagles and Pirates.