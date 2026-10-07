The lights and drone show that launched during the ceremony honouring Lionel Messi after his farewell match with Argentina produced one of the most embarrassing images of the night.

Messi pulled on the Argentina shirt for the last time in the early hours of Wednesday, scoring once and setting up two more in a comfortable 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

All eyes turned to the sky, the 85,000 inside the Monumental and Leo himself included. The first image to appear from the air? The logo and name of one of the sponsors of the Argentine Football Association, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

The cheap commercial trick by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) during such a moving moment left Messi bewildered and angered the fans, the newspaper added, and the crowd wasted no time unleashing boos from the stands.

It continued: "Even on this important day, the Argentine Football Association could not give up its greed to make a profit from a part of the tribute in which Messi was the sole focus of attention, no one else".

AS went on: "For about ten seconds, the logo of an insurance brokerage company sponsoring the Argentine Football Association appeared, followed by its name. This advertisement had a negative impact, as Argentina was enraged by the tarnishing of Messi's reputation at such a moment".

So fierce was the backlash that the insurance company's social media account disabled comments on its posts, buried under a flood of insults, complaints and protests. The AFA did the same.















