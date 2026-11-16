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Greece beat Serbia 1-0 at home on Monday, three days after their 7-0 thrashing by the Netherlands. The 2004 European champions finished third in Group B with 11 points, not enough to reach the Nations League quarter-finals. Germany and the Netherlands progressed in first and second place.

Lazaros Rota found himself in front of Djordje Petrovic just over half an hour in, but the goalkeeper kept him out. Shortly afterwards, Petrovic denied Christos Tzolis with a fine save.

Greece dominated possession but could not find a goal. The sides went in at 0-0 when the half-time whistle blew at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos.

The Greeks kept pressing after the break, with Tzolis particularly lively. Konstantinos Karetsas squandered a promising chance, allowing Petrovic to save.

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Serbia held firm under pressure. Dusan Tadic came on after 65 minutes, while the exhausted Aleksandar Mitrovic went off for the visitors.

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With 20 minutes left, Greece broke through. Georgios Masouras finished calmly after Vangelis Pavlidis picked him out, to the delight of the Greek fans.

Greece remained on top in the closing stages, but their 1-0 lead left Serbia in the game. The visitors pushed for a late equaliser and at least another Nations League group-stage point, but could not find one. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic headed against the crossbar in stoppage time.

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The win was not enough to take Greece into Group B's top two. They missed out despite good results against Germany (a 1-0 win) and the Netherlands (2-2 after a 2-0 lead).