Great weekend for Kaizer Chiefs while Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' fans are hurting

Lamontville Golden Arrows produced a massive favour for Amakhosi fans in the PSL

lost 3-2 away to at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban on Sunday.

The upset places in an outstanding position, 10 points ahead of the Brazilians, even though the latter club has one game in hand.

Most of the social media reaction included Chiefs fans having a laugh, expressing their humour in numerous ways on Twitter.

Sundowns fans didn't have much to say this time, so we mostly have Chiefs supporters asking them if they are feeling "okay".

Then there are football followers pointing out will also be hurting to see Chiefs lead the table with such a healthy lead, after their own Bucs team lost the Sowety Derby on Saturday.

Enjoy the highlights of the social media reaction right here.

#Sundowns Khosi fans like and RT just to remind them we won yesterday pic.twitter.com/cgi4iKz7hi — Luyie.V Smith (@LuyandaLyon) November 10, 2019

#Sundowns 😂😂 can somebody please check on Pitso😲 because wow Arrows is doing the lord's work. pic.twitter.com/akKM49AI10 — Simma❤️ (@simamkelemkiva1) November 10, 2019

Imagine " Orlando Pirates Vs Mamelodi Sundowns "🙅🏽‍♂ 🙆🏽‍♂ They Will Both Loose The Match 😏🙄#Sundowns #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/uaVrvo9gF4 — 6LACK ChYnA 😎 (@JustFoza) November 10, 2019

What a beautiful weekend for us

Wits lost

We defeated Pirates

Sundowns lost

10 points clear at the top.

A really good weekend for Amakhosi ✌✌#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/3ljvRa9Rak — Fanny (@fanny_miz) November 10, 2019

The 4th Industrial Revolution is at again. Golden Arrows is beating Sundowns and the pain goes straight to Orlando Pirates. Banyise Arrows 😂😂#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/krAnawNvTr — Sfiso Mahlangu (@MahlanguSfisoh) November 10, 2019

Golden Arrows 3-2 Mamelodi Sundowns



But then again, Chiefs will be blamed by Mapitsi for Sundowns' loss — Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) November 10, 2019

#Sundowns

When u talk too much against chiefs and the referees...The you go three punches👊👊👊 against the all mighty pitso😅 pic.twitter.com/eRk1bMTuef — @Kamogelo Ramalatso (@KamogeloRamala1) November 10, 2019

Pirates lost

Sundowns lost



is happy now#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/UdDxVZyWY6 — #TKO2019 champions 🏆💛✌🏾 (@Nkgadimaclinton) November 10, 2019

Pitso - " We don't have to beat Chiefs to win the league 🗣 "



Golden Arrows - Thobela Malome, le kae?



Pitso - Re gona, Le kae?



Golden Arrows - Re gona, Ne oreng?



#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Y2FDY3ovQq — Precious Ziyech (@Tebogo_Chelsea) November 10, 2019

#Sundowns chiefs fans when they see the final scoreline of sundowns vs arrows match 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6CBxYul9ru — Sfiso Percy (@P_SFIS0) November 10, 2019

#Sundowns So Arrows copy and paste our score pic.twitter.com/fToMjuwdwY — Sandile Khumalo 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@SKhumalo55) November 10, 2019

In just two days, this team has lost 6 points... with the same score margins "3-2" 😂😂😂🤣 #AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/I3i71GZC9s — ™ (@Maloka_Tiisetso) November 10, 2019

That loss will probably hurt Pirates fans more than Sundowns fans. I saw one saying he hopes Sundowns win and close the gap. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Two losses in two days 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Picasso (@mshengulala) November 10, 2019

How are you doing sundowns fans ? I wanted to tell u that We as kaizer chiefs fans we're drinking water here in soweto #Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/CL91XEk6ue — SABELO🌏STORM (@stormworldwide1) November 10, 2019

Pitso will say Arrows benefited from the mistakes of the weather #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/eCBFLw0Bus — L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) November 10, 2019