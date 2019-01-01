Great weekend for Kaizer Chiefs while Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' fans are hurting
Mamelodi Sundowns lost 3-2 away to Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban on Sunday.
The upset places Kaizer Chiefs in an outstanding position, 10 points ahead of the Brazilians, even though the latter club has one game in hand.
Most of the social media reaction included Chiefs fans having a laugh, expressing their humour in numerous ways on Twitter.
Sundowns fans didn't have much to say this time, so we mostly have Chiefs supporters asking them if they are feeling "okay".
Then there are football followers pointing out Orlando Pirates will also be hurting to see Chiefs lead the table with such a healthy lead, after their own Bucs team lost the Sowety Derby on Saturday.
Enjoy the highlights of the social media reaction right here.
#Sundowns Khosi fans like and RT just to remind them we won yesterday pic.twitter.com/cgi4iKz7hi— Luyie.V Smith (@LuyandaLyon) November 10, 2019
#Sundowns Is Breathing Through The Wound Shame #Pisto pic.twitter.com/zBXgnEOFvH— Sakhile🇿🇦 #Springbok🏆 (@SNdlandlama) November 10, 2019
#Sundowns 😂😂 can somebody please check on Pitso😲 because wow Arrows is doing the lord's work. pic.twitter.com/akKM49AI10— Simma❤️ (@simamkelemkiva1) November 10, 2019
Imagine " Orlando Pirates Vs Mamelodi Sundowns "🙅🏽♂ 🙆🏽♂ They Will Both Loose The Match 😏🙄#Sundowns #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/uaVrvo9gF4— 6LACK ChYnA 😎 (@JustFoza) November 10, 2019
#Sundowns are you guys ok? pic.twitter.com/68ZAc6e0nq— Ⓐⓑⓤⓣⓘ (@Abuti_Katlego) November 10, 2019
What a beautiful weekend for us— Fanny (@fanny_miz) November 10, 2019
Wits lost
We defeated Pirates
Sundowns lost
10 points clear at the top.
A really good weekend for Amakhosi ✌✌#Amakhosi4Life #AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/3ljvRa9Rak
The 4th Industrial Revolution is at again. Golden Arrows is beating Sundowns and the pain goes straight to Orlando Pirates. Banyise Arrows 😂😂#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/krAnawNvTr— Sfiso Mahlangu (@MahlanguSfisoh) November 10, 2019
Uhmmm... 😂😂😂— 👑Princess💞 (@AuciaS) November 10, 2019
can we start laughing at #Sundowns!?? pic.twitter.com/V70AV9u3Vh
Golden Arrows 3-2 Mamelodi Sundowns— Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) November 10, 2019
But then again, Chiefs will be blamed by Mapitsi for Sundowns' loss
#Sundowns— @Kamogelo Ramalatso (@KamogeloRamala1) November 10, 2019
When u talk too much against chiefs and the referees...The you go three punches👊👊👊 against the all mighty pitso😅 pic.twitter.com/eRk1bMTuef
Pirates lost— #TKO2019 champions 🏆💛✌🏾 (@Nkgadimaclinton) November 10, 2019
Sundowns lost
South Africa is happy now#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/UdDxVZyWY6
Pitso - " We don't have to beat Chiefs to win the league 🗣 "— Precious Ziyech (@Tebogo_Chelsea) November 10, 2019
Golden Arrows - Thobela Malome, le kae?
Pitso - Re gona, Le kae?
Golden Arrows - Re gona, Ne oreng?
#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/Y2FDY3ovQq
#Sundowns chiefs fans when they see the final scoreline of sundowns vs arrows match 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6CBxYul9ru— Sfiso Percy (@P_SFIS0) November 10, 2019
#Sundowns So Arrows copy and paste our score pic.twitter.com/fToMjuwdwY— Sandile Khumalo 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@SKhumalo55) November 10, 2019
#Sundowns— Dimpho (@Dimpho_28) November 10, 2019
Sundowns and Pirates😂 pic.twitter.com/BwRjuvfJVv
#Sundowns My Godoooo pic.twitter.com/zSIDrSzhBi— Lawrence Mbiza (@Alelaniwambiza) November 10, 2019
In just two days, this team has lost 6 points... with the same score margins "3-2" 😂😂😂🤣 #AbsaPrem #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/I3i71GZC9s— ™ (@Maloka_Tiisetso) November 10, 2019
That loss will probably hurt Pirates fans more than Sundowns fans. I saw one saying he hopes Sundowns win and close the gap. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Two losses in two days 🤣🤣🤣🤣— Picasso (@mshengulala) November 10, 2019
How are you doing sundowns fans ? I wanted to tell u that We as kaizer chiefs fans we're drinking water here in soweto #Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/CL91XEk6ue— SABELO🌏STORM (@stormworldwide1) November 10, 2019
Pitso will say Arrows benefited from the mistakes of the weather #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/eCBFLw0Bus— L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) November 10, 2019
Suddenly Steve Komphela is a good Coach just because he is beating Mamelodi Sundowns.— Vusi Ntimane (@manghumani) November 10, 2019
These onces doesn't know football. uJola has been a great Coach all his life but they can't see Akere they like kissing Plumbers Ass. pic.twitter.com/q20NGKi7Ue