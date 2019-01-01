Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns

Great weekend for Kaizer Chiefs while Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates' fans are hurting

Lamontville Golden Arrows produced a massive favour for Amakhosi fans in the PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 3-2 away to Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban on Sunday.

The upset places Kaizer Chiefs in an outstanding position, 10 points ahead of the Brazilians, even though the latter club has one game in hand.

Most of the social media reaction included Chiefs fans having a laugh, expressing their humour in numerous ways on Twitter.

Sundowns fans didn't have much to say this time, so we mostly have Chiefs supporters asking them if they are feeling "okay".

Then there are football followers pointing out Orlando Pirates will also be hurting to see Chiefs lead the table with such a healthy lead, after their own Bucs team lost the Sowety Derby on Saturday.

