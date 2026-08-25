José Mourinho has settled on his Real Madrid side to face Real Sociedad in La Liga on Wednesday, according to a press report on Tuesday.

The newspaper "AS" expects slight changes, with Cucurella playing his first match at left-back while Bernardo Silva stays in midfield.

Courtois is nailed on between the posts. The new season has only just begun, but the unwritten rule still stands: as long as he is fit, he plays.

Ahead of him, the back line looks set to feature Dumfries at right-back and Cucurella on the left, with Koné and Huijsen keeping their places as the centre-back pairing.

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Midfield throws up a choice. With Tchouaméni still out, it comes down to Camavinga or Bernardo Silva, and the Portuguese looks closer to starting. Valverde is a certainty, and all eyes turn to the right wing.

Mourinho could drop Güler into a deeper role and hand Diomandé more space out wide, but that scenario looks unlikely.

The likelier outcome sees the pair fighting it out for the right-wing berth, where Arda currently holds the edge.

The rest of the team picks itself: Bellingham, Vinícius and Mbappé. Fit and available, they start every time.

So the probable line-up against Real Sociedad reads: Courtois, Dumfries, Koné, Huijsen, Cucurella, Valverde, Bernardo Silva, (Güler or Diomandé), Bellingham, Vinícius and Mbappé.

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