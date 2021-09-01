Goal sat down with the Spanish based La Liga camp coaches Tony Alvarez and Luis Martinez to talk South African talent and what it takes to be a coach

In 2019, Goal visited La Liga's head offices in Madrid. One of the key discussions at the time focused on the project team which runs camps and initiatives in Spain and around the world.

Visiting the IberCup La Liga camps held at St Stithians College allowed Goal to see firsthand how these initiatives come together.

Featuring 160 boys and girls aged between 10-18 years old from across Gauteng, the camps were led by Uefa Pro Licensed coaches Tony Alvarez and Luis Martinez.

Martinez and Alvarez have worked in youth football, with Martinez (26) working at Leganes. Alvarez (38) has served as R.D Mallorca’s Under 19 Head Coach in addition to serving as a coach for La Liga initiatives in England, Nigeria, Thailand, China, and Indonesia.

Both coaches, who grew up as Real Madrid supporters, were "very impressed" with the South African talent at the camps.

Alvarez said: "We saw some great talent. First of all, about the passion for the game and for the clinic and well, it's difficult for us to take big conclusions in only five days, but we see it, some kids with great football skills, technical skills, technical knowledge, and good decision making, which is something that we weren’t expecting to find."

When asked about the challenges, Alvarez admitted that it was a bit overwhelming to coach 160 children, and yet they all made it work because of their enthusiasm.

"Normally you can find is a lack of motivation in the kids, this is not a challenge here because they are so motivated, and there is a lot of hope to improve and to be better in this sport," Alvarez added.

Like many other coaches worldwide, both Martinez and Alvarez played football. Alvarez quit playing after an injury.

"I had a serious injury of my knee, some surgeries after that. And then it wasn't the same. So since I love the sport, I like it to be my life," Alvarez continued.

"I started to do my coaching and licenses and started from the bottom and coaching kids. And since I like it, well, passion is the most powerful motivation that you can find."

Martinez, though, had a different story.

"Football is hard at the same time you're growing up. You find more difficulties and less time to practice and you less time to dedicate to it," Martinez said.

"So you keep that passion, then you are able to become a coach. So you have a different perspective of the sport. And then when I'm done, eh, I started coaching when I was 15 years just for like a hobby to earn some money when you are younger.

"Then I liked it, liking it is the most important thing. I also see that the players, that I've been coaching also like how I coach. So I say, okay, why not?

"I want to dedicate my life to bring my knowledge to every kid I am able to. I started working then more professionally. I stayed in some clubs. And then I started working with La Liga here and I'm hoping to go for more clinics like this also in South Africa because I'm really glad to be here because of the warmth of the people, they are looking after us since the day we arrive here."

To understand where the coaches come from, the conversation moved to football style.

Martinez credits his teammates for giving him the 'Beckenbauer' title. ‘Since our defender or defensive my teammates used to call me Beckenbauer. I like to play like, I'm an offensive player, but I play a defender," he added.

An amused Alvarez prefers the Spanish style: "We like it personally. I like it. I associate play with some vertical. And some changes in the attack movements. We're very proud of the style we established a few years back with this generation with Xavi, Iniesta and David Villa. And now we are shaping it to the new times."

As Goal had learned in a meeting with the La Liga Project team in 2019, Spanish football requires some qualification that facilitates teaching in a speciality as well as a Uefa Pro License. La Liga itself has no one that has less than a masters degree in their project team.

Alvarez has a degree in sports science, another in physical education and teaching, along with a certification in Higher Education in football management and coaching, a masters in education, training and development, and his Uefa A, B and Pro Licences.

Martinez has a degree in science and physical education and a masters in direction of football in addition to his Uefa A, B and Pro licenses.

"I think now the academic background is important. Maybe10 years ago there was not too much focus on academic background," Martinez claimed.

"The experience as a player is like an oath, but now it's taking importance. So academia is about the university and also about the specific relationships we have with La Liga and the Federation is very cool."

The camps, which ran for a week covered tactical, technical, physical, and psychological aspects of being a top professional footballer, and the Iber Cup in South Africa has been six years in the making.

After taking part in a tournament in Spain, Michael Bender the CEO of the Iber Cup found that "the way the Spanish football adopted evaluated methodology system was how we believed we needed to bring and get out boys to start adopting in South Africa."

"We have kids coming from all over the townships in South Africa, and we are due to now move the cup and the La Liga camps to Cape town in November, and then moving to Durban," La Liga’s Marcos Pelegrin said.



"This is only the start and we will expand the project to reach all corners of the country to identify talent and give players and coaches the opportunity to participate in international football projects.

"We are confident that with the inclusion of Safa, Gauteng Provincial Government Sports, Arts & Culture and Special Olympics, we will deliver sustainable international football projects which will assist in developing our youth through football for the next five years. Giving children hope and dignity. That is the biggest priority.”

“For La Liga, of course, our objective is to grow the Spanish league on the African continent and to grow the fan base of lovers of LaLiga. But equally importantly, it is to roll up our sleeves and tangibly and constructively contribute to the growth and development of football in this region.

"These La Liga Camps are another important step in sharing LaLiga’s knowledge and expertise for the benefit and development of South African football.

"The camps have helped teach youngsters the philosophy of Spanish football, while also sharing the sport’s intrinsic values that will lead them to become better footballers and better people as well."