Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that tempers were frayed at the end of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City, with Jack Grealish lying in wait for Oriol Romeu in the tunnel.

The Saints brought City's 12-game winning run in the Premier League to an end as they held the reigning champions at St Mary's.

Kyle Walker-Peters gave the hosts the lead early on before Aymeric Laporte levelled the game in the second half, while there was also an incident which left Grealish unhappy with Romeu.

What was said?

"They had a discussion with Ori [Romeu], I think Grealish was waiting for him in the tunnel because of a few things that happened outside on the pitch," he explained to Sky Sports.

"They spoke about it, everything's good."

'Unbelievably good'

Hasenhuttl admitted that holding City, who had not dropped any points in the league since October, had left him exhausted.

"I’m tired. They are so good, they are so unbelievably good. If you want to press them they always find solutions and I must say we were amazing defensively," he added to BBC Match of the Day.

"I think we had to do more deep defending than in the whole season together. Around the box, balls are flying in. Unbelievable saves from Fraser [Forster] today.

"It was a simple situation with the goal for us and then there was good chances in the second half, we had the chance for a second goal from [Armando] Broja. He was a big problem for us.

"We are super proud of what we did today against an amazing good team. Pep doesn’t like to draw against a team like us and we did a good job today."

