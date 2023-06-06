Ntobatsi Masegela, the agent of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Grant Margeman, has shed light on the player’s next move.

Margeman spent last season on loan at SuperSport

Now his loan spell has expired

His agent comments on the player's future

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at SuperSport United where he was a regular player. With the player now heading back to Masandawana, Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt has indicated he would prefer Margeman to stay longer and help him in next season’s campaign in the Caf Confederation Cup.

But Masegela says he wants the player to return to Chloorkop, where he feels his progress is better served. However, he does not rule out Margeman’s possible return to Matsatsantsa while commenting on another player in his stable, Siphesihle Mkhize, who was on loan at Chippa United.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Grant Margeman and Sphesihle Mkhize will be heading to Sundowns for the preseason,” Masegela told FARPost.

“We feel that the environment at Sundowns is conducive enough for Margeman to compete and reach his personal goals. So, for now, we are looking to get a stable environment for him. If we think he should stay at Sundowns, he’ll stay.

“If SuperSport wants to have him on a permanent move, it will boil down to what Mamelodi Sundowns want. We should respect the interest of Sundowns as the parent club and the player’s interest.

“Another player going back to Sundowns is Siphesihle Mkhize. He’s been out on many loans, so we are also looking for a permanent move for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Sundowns having released Haashim Domingo, that creates space for Margeman and an opportunity to play next season. But if the Brazilians sign a top midfielder during the PSL winter transfer window, playing chances for the former South Africa youth international could diminish.

That could see him being loaned to SuperSport again and that would be good news for Hunt in the Caf Confederation Cup. If Masandawana decide against loaning him out again, Margeman will have a lot of work to do to convince Rhulani Mokwena he deserves more playing minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARGEMAN? After Margeman's agent said it is up to Sundowns to decide on the player's future, the next few weeks are crucial for him.