Grant Kekana: SuperSport United defender signs new long-term deal

The AmaTuks academy product has inked a new contract after helping Matsatsantsa reach the 2019 MTN8 semi-finals with a win over Wits

SuperSport United have revealed defender Grant Kekana has signed a new long-term deal.

The new contract is a reward for Kekana, who has become a regular in the starting line-up under coach Kaitano Tembo at the Tshwane giants.

Kekana started Matsatsantsa's first three matches of the 2019/20 season against , and .

The club decided to offer him a new deal which the 26-year-old player signed.

"SuperSport United is pleased to announce Grant Kekana has signed a three-year extension which will see him at the club until 2022," a club statement read on Tuesday.

Kekana joined Matsatsantsa from their Tshwane rivals, the University of Pretoria in 2011.

The Polokwane-born player struggled for game time at SuperSport and he returned to AmaTuks in 2013 where he spent two seasons enjoying regular game time.

His exploits attracted interest from SuperSport and he rejoined the club ahead of the 2015/16 season.

Kekana was used only as a bit-part player under coaches Gordon Igesund, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler at the club.

The former youth international got his big break at Matsatsantsa after Tembo replaced Tinkler as the club's head coach during the 2017/18 campaign.

He made 27 appearances in the league for the three-time champions last season and he scored once which was Sundowns in the Tshwane Derby.