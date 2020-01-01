Grant Kekana 'so far not worried' about the possibility of wage cuts at SuperSport United

With Covid-19 challenging football finances, most clubs including those in the PSL are beginning to feel the financial pinch

SuperSport United defender Grant Kekana says he is not yet pressing the panic button about a possible salary cut due to the economy.

The pandemic has seen most football clubs around the world adopting various measures to protect their finances including reducing their wage bills.

In the Premier Soccer League ( ), and have indicated their intentions to withdraw certain percentages from their players’ and staff wages.

“So far, I’m not worried, as we have not heard anything like that. Nothing has been said to us and we’ve nothing to worry about. This is a professional team, and if there were such problems, they would tell us,” said Kekana as per Daily Sun.

The midfielder is one of the senior players at Matsatsantsa with eight seasons at the club, sandwiched by a two-season stint at Pretoria University.

While keeping fit at home during the current lockdown, Kekana says he has his cousin as a training partner.

“I train with my cousin. It’s better for one not to train alone. When it’s the two of you, you’re energetic and want to work out for a little bit longer daily,” Kekana said.

The 27-year-old defender has made 25 appearances across all competitions this season.