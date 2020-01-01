Goss still negotiating with Mamelodi Sundowns over personal terms

The Clever Boys keeper speaks exclusively about his next destination and hopes to learn at Chloorkop

Despite media reports suggesting that he has already joined , goalkeeper Ricardo Goss says he is close to agreeing to personal terms with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

The former keeper is one of the players that are set to leave the Clever Boys at the end of the season as the Braamfontein-based side has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Goss also explained that he will work hard to challenge the likes of Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene under coach Pitso Mosimane at Chloorkop.

“It’s true but there are still talks for now. I think it’s true that Sundowns have...I don’t know the amount they have tabled for me,” Goss told Goal.

“I think it’s just about finalizing personal terms now to agree for the move to happen. We are discussing personal terms with Sundowns."

On his chances of playing as a first choice keeper and beating the experienced duo in the form of Onyango and Mweene, the 26-year-old admitted it would not be easy whilst expressing sadness on leaving coach Gavin Hunt’s side.

“They have a list of good goalkeepers at Sundowns and I have to fight for my place. It’s not going to be easy, I’m willing to fight and also to learn from the club and the guys,” he added.

“They’ve got experienced players there. So, I’m willing to fight and learn as much as possible. They’ve been in the game for a long time.

“It’s not an ideal situation or way to leave Wits but it is what is, unfortunately.”

The Clever Boys’ first-choice keeper joins the likes of skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, and Deon Hotto as some of the key players who are set to jump ship.

On the other hand, Goss could be followed by striker Gift Motupa who has been linked with a move to Masandawana and recently expressed his desire to play under the reigning PSL Coach of the Season.

The move to Sundowns comes after the shot-stopper was recently linked with a move to , but it looks like the Brazilians have won the race for his signature.