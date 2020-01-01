Goss: Mbele and Hunt respond to Orlando Pirates transfer link

The 26-year-old shot-stopper has featured 16 times across all competitions for the Students thus far and kept eight clean sheets

are reportedly eyeing goalkeeper Ricardo Goss ahead of next season.

According to Isolezwe, the Buccaneers have been keeping an eye on the shot-stopper, and with their chances of landing Richard Ofori from minimal, Goss could be the man strengthening Josef Zinnbauer's goalkeeping department instead.

While the publication is certain the interest in Goss is being discussed behind the scenes at the Houghton-based club, administrative officer Floyd Mbele couldn't confirm or deny if Pirates are indeed after the services of Goss.

"Please note that the club, like all the other clubs, is currently closed because of the current situation. It is important that we focus all our energies on how to get out of the epidemic so that we can return to normal," Mbele responded to the same publication.

"Anything else, I'm sorry, is not important right now. Our priority as a team is to make sure that our players and their families are healthy," he concluded.

Goss' coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt, dismissed questions directed to him regarding the goalkeeper's possible departure - accusing the media of spreading fake news since there's no football in the country.

"There is no news in what you are asking me," said Hunt when asked by Isolezwe. "You guys [media] just write anything because there is no news."

Both Pirates and Wits have a good working relationship because players such as Mhlongo, Ben Motshwari, Xola Mlambo and Gabadinho Mhango are among those who moved between the two sides in recent years.

However, it remains to be seen if the Students will eventually agree to let Goss join the Sea Robbers.