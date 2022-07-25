Goss: Mamelodi Sundowns loan out goalkeeper to SuperSport United

The 28-year-old stopper crosses the Tshwane divide a few days after Ronwen Williams went the opposite way

SuperSport United have confirmed signing goalkeeper Ricardo Goss on a loan deal from Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Goss will spend the next two seasons on loan at Matsatsantsa where he is touted to replace Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams.

The move comes four days after Williams was announced as a new Sundowns player.

“SuperSport United would like to confirm the arrival of Ricardo Goss from Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year-loan,” SuperSport announced.

“Goss reunites with Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt after spending two seasons together at Bidvest Wits before joining Sundowns.”

Goss reunites with Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt after spending two seasons together at Bidvest Wits before joining Sundowns.

Goss moves to Masandawana after struggling for game time in the past two seasons.

He was below veteran goalkeepers Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyad Pieterse in the pecking order.

“I am very excited to join SuperSport United and I have been welcomed warmly by the boys,” said Goss.

“There are familiar faces in the camp, which made it easier for me to settle in the team. To the Matsatsantsa supporters, I am looking forward to interacting with you and together we can try and win some silverware.”

After making five appearances across all competitions during his first season at Sundowns he then featured in just four games last season.

He had joined the Brazilians at a time when he was making his way back to the national team and SuperSport chief executive officer Stan Matthews believes joining Matsatsantsa will help the stopper to return to the Bafana fold.

“We are very happy to welcome Ricardo to the club for the next two seasons,” Mathews said.

“Our head coach Gavin Hunt has worked with Ricardo extensively and rates him very highly.

“We look forward to him contributing to success on the field for us and for him to then be challenging for a place in Bafana Bafana again.”

Under Hunt at Bidvest Wits, Goss enjoyed more game time in their last season together.