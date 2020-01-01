Goss: It is an honour to be linked with Orlando Pirates

The Clever Boys keeper has expressed delight in the reports that the Buccaneers are chasing for his signature

Following media reports are chasing for his signature, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss says he has not been told about the interest from the Soweto giants.

The latest reports indicate the Buccaneers are looking to lure the Clever Boys netminder to their stable and the keeper says he is honoured that a big team like Pirates are watching him.

“Honestly I don’t know about that. I have not been told about that, that’s my honest answer,” Goss told Goal.

“That’s true, and it’s a good thing honestly [to be linked with Pirates]. I think it’s a good thing because it shows that someone is watching me.

“I can say I have done well for the club until now but as you know I’m suspended. I hope to continue doing well once everything is sorted.”

Although coach Josef Zinnbauer’s troops have been linked with ’s Richard Ofori, Pirates have been linked with the former keeper who may follow a number of Wits players that have crossed the floor to the Houghton-based club.

The likes of Mhlongo, Ben Motshwari, Xola Mlambo, and Gabadinho Mhango are among the players who moved between the two sides in recent years.

On the other hand, the 2017/18 runners-up have also been reportedly linked with the Clever Boys’ skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo who has also expressed interest in playing in the Soweto derby.

However, the Bafana Bafana defender explained he has never received an offer or contact from Pirates regarding his services.

Taking a look at his performances for the Braamfontein-based club this term, the former Real Kings keeper, the 26-year-old has featured in 16 games across all competitions for Wits.