Gordon opens his heart: Barcelona are the best club in the world, and their fans surprised me

Anthony Gordon never expected the Barcelona faithful to take to him so quickly. The England winger has been struck by the humility that runs through the Catalan club.

Barcelona's first signing of the 2026-2027 season, Gordon arrived from Newcastle. He has featured in just eight matches during his short spell, yet the England winger has slotted straight into the Blaugrana's style and philosophy, winning over a devoted fan base.

Five assists already sit on his record. One thing still needs work, though: goals, as he explained in an interview with Barcelona's October magazine.

Gordon said, as reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "I have not had many chances to score so far. In fact, this is something that has happened to me throughout my career. At every club and at every stage, I needed some time before I started scoring regularly. But I am convinced that I will score plenty of goals."

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The speed of his bond with the supporters caught him off guard. "These fans admire Messi, Luis Suarez and Ronaldinho, and many of the best players in history. I did not expect to feel such appreciation from the very start," he said.

"People appreciate seeing you give your all for the team," he added. "Perhaps they were also surprised by my technical skills."

He continued: "At Newcastle they only saw me as a quick and aggressive player, then they discovered other aspects of my game."

The warmth and friendliness of players of this calibre left a deep impression. Gordon even named names: "I don't want to leave anyone out, but Eric Garcia helped me a lot because he speaks English fluently. I understand a little Spanish, but when they speak quickly or among themselves, it is hard for me to follow them."

"Dani Olmo also helped me a lot," he noted. "Barcelona is a completely different city from the cities I knew in England."

Praise for Pedri came thick and fast. "I have made many dribbles throughout my career without anyone seeing them, but now I have Pedri, who sees everything."

What really surprised him at Barcelona was the humility. "It is the best club in the world, with some of the best players, but everyone is extremely humble. We are very ambitious and we aim to win everything, but you will never hear anyone talk too much," he said.

"You will see people training, enjoying themselves and working together to improve every day," he went on. "I have always admired Barcelona's style of play."

Signing for the club felt surreal. "When I signed for Barcelona, I thought it was unbelievable, because it was a dream I had had since I was a child."

One side stands above the rest in his memory. "The best Barcelona I have ever seen is Pep Guardiola's team, the side that won the Champions League with players like Xavi and Iniesta," he added.

Asked for his favourite player in Barcelona's history, he said: "Alongside Messi, there is Luis Suarez."

How would he describe the current Barcelona? "I would like to talk about control, the 'tiki-taka' style, and the team's dominance over the course of the match. I think our style has evolved a little now because we press very hard, but the foundations remain the same: possession of the ball and the desire to prevent the opponent from touching it as much as possible. That is what Barcelona represents for me, so adapting was easy."

The city itself has won him over too. "The city of Barcelona has a special charm and a warm family atmosphere. Its people are extremely kind, and I am making a quick effort to understand and speak Spanish and Catalan. I try to learn and use them, but moving from English to Spanish and Catalan is complicated," he added.

One coach left a special mark. Asked who, he answered: "Hansi Flick. He gave me the chance to play on an exceptional stage, to connect with the fans, and to live everything I had always dreamed of. Nonetheless, I have great appreciation for all the coaches I have worked with, the likes of Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Rafa Benitez."







