Gordon Igesund jokes about PSL return following Pitso Mosimane's fourth league title with Sundowns

The four-time PSL winner has jokingly suggested that he might return to coaching in the PSL after Mosimane joined the 'elite-four club'

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has attempted to dissect Orlando Pirates' Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

While Bucs fought valiantly and were eventually pipped to the post by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the season, Igesund, who has coached both clubs admitted that the Tshwane giants were just better.

‘GI’ also took time out to congratulate Sundowns boss Pitso Mosimane for having an outstanding season and winning his fourth PSL crown as he joined Igesund, Gavin Hunt and the late Ted Dumitru as the only coaches to have won the PSL on four occasions.

“Yeah I think they put up a gallant fight during the season, but I think they gave one or two points away and that made the difference between them and Sundowns,” Igesund told Goal.

“They came so close and it is disappointing for them to miss the title in the last game, at the end of the day they had a good season and they fought very hard, and the coach I am sure he must be happy with his players,” he said.

“It could have gone either way in the final match of the season. It’s something we can compare to the English Premier League where had an amazing run against ,” he added.

“We can’t say Liverpool did something wrong, just like Pirates, they had a brilliant season," he stated.

"I think the draw against (dented Pirates' ambitions) because they were leading in the match for a long time, but that is football. I believe Pirates will come back stronger next season and win it. I think Micho (Milutin Sredojevic) understands his players better now and he will continue to do well for the club next season, there’s no doubt about that,” backed the experienced coach.

“Sometimes we want to look for reasons for certain situations, but it could have been the same thing for Sundowns. They also had draws or losses, but they managed to win when it matters most and we have to congratulate Pitso,” he noted.

“Tell him I said congratulations for a job well done, an amazing record for winning his fourth title and I think I must come back and win another one,” the ex-Bafana boss jokingly remarked.

On the other hand, the former PSL winner with Manning , Pirates, Santos and Masandawana, says it’s very difficult to decide on who the PSL Player of the Season will be.

The Sundowns duo of Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane along with Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch have all been nominated for South African football's top individual prize.

“I think we must not give an award to someone because his team came close to winning the league title. I think (Thembinkosi) Lorch was exceptional for Pirates, but we cannot give it to him saying 'oh shame he lost the league title',” continued Igesund.

“We must give it to someone who deserves it, any player must earn it and I am sure the judges will do their job on this one. Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana have done very well for Sundowns and the judges have their own reasons why they included them, and I am sure the rightful winner will be chosen,” he reacted.

Article continues below

“Look, I know Kekana has been nominated many times in the past few seasons and he is someone who has been there for Sundowns. He defends, attacks, creates and scores crucial goals, and he can do the job at any given moment. He is consistent for me and I am sure he missed (only) one or two games for Sundowns,” he reflected.

“However, that doesn’t mean the player of the year must come from a club that has won the title, it can be a team from or Cape Town City as long as that player was outstanding individually,” said the former SuperSport United manager.

“Having said that, I think the winner must come from Sundowns and Pirates because they had good performances this season, but that’s for the judges to decide,” he concluded.