Gordon Igesund: Former Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach could make PSL return

The veteran manager believes he still has what it takes to coach in the South African top-flight

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund believes his top-flight coaching career is not over as yet and he eyes a return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

However, the four-time PSL winner has explained he is now focusing on mentoring the youngsters at Football Academy, but could return to the touchline.

The veteran coach's last job in the PSL was with during the 2015/16 PSL season.

“It’s about two years and a half since I went to Cape Town where I run a development programme with Hamilton Football Academy,” Igesund told Isolezwe.

“I am not done as a coach. I will come back to the PSL but it won’t happen now. I have boys that are coming along nicely."

In addition, the former SuperSport United manager has provided an update on his future plans, adding that he considers taking the Academy to the lower divisions.

“I am even considering getting status in the ABC Motsepe League of in the National First Division," he revealed.

“I will see, we have good youngsters and the age is still on their side because most of them are between the age of 18 and 20."

Igesund is one of the PSL's most decorated coaches along with coach Gavin Hunt, coach Pitso Mosimane and the late Ted Dumitru.

The quartet have all lifted the PSL title on four occasions, and Igesund has achieved this remarkable feat with Manning , Sundowns, Santos and .