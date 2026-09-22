Gordon: Gerrard is my role model, and this is the player who surprised me most at Barcelona

Anthony Gordon has made a strong impression at Barcelona, winning over the fans and the dressing room alike. The English forward, Barça's first summer signing, has already heard the Camp Nou crowd chant his name. Only one thing is missing from his excellent start: a first goal for the Blaugrana.

Gordon told the Catalan club's media: "I feel overjoyed, and I'm enjoying getting to know my team-mates and the coaching staff. I feel very welcome."

The 24-year-old has featured in 7 matches so far, rested only for the Racing fixture, and he is battling Germany's Karim Adeyemi for a spot. Adeyemi has started five matches and come off the bench in two.

Speaking to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Gordon named goalkeeper Joan García as the team-mate he gets on with best.

The Englishman also picked out Marc Bernal as the player who surprises him most from day to day.

His football idol? Steven Gerrard. Gordon began his professional career with Everton, but he had previously come through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

There was a more personal side too. He eats pancakes as his pre-match ritual, and New York is his favourite holiday destination.

Barcelona has him hooked on everything about the city. He's learning to play the guitar, studying both Catalan and Spanish, and his favourite book is "Relentless". He also keeps a diary, writing his thoughts down in a personal journal.

The England international describes himself as a "competitive" player, and says his goal this season is to "win everything".

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