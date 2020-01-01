Gordinho: Why former Kaizer Chiefs defender joined Bidvest Wits instead of Orlando Pirates

The retired coach lauded Amakhosi before revealing how the former South Africa youth international was close to rejoining Siwelele

New defender Lorenzo Gordinho's agent has revealed why the former player did not join last month.

The 25-year-old attracted interest from Wits, Pirates and Bloemfontein after Amakhosi confirmed that they were open to selling him.

Gordinho's agent Mike Makaab praised Chiefs and their coach Ernst Middendorp for their honesty ahead of the recent January transfer window.



"I think Chiefs were honest and that's what I need to say about Chiefs. They were very professional the way they dealt with it," Makaab told the media.

More teams

"Ernst Middendorp said to him he's number three or four in the pecking order, and that is important because at the end all players need is honesty."

The Prosport International chief executive officer confirmed that Pirates registered their interest in Gordinho, but the player was not a top priority for the Soweto giants.

"I can categorically say that we spoke to a number of clubs and Pirates were one of them," he revealed.

"But they made it clear, that yes of course, [he] is a top-class player but they didn't really look at him as their main target."

Makaab went on to disclose that at some point the former Pirates academy player looked destined to rejoin Celtic having spent some time with Siwelele on loan from Chiefs in the past.

Article continues below

"He was on his way to , however, once Celtic understood that the chance of securing him on a permanent move wasn't possible because of his family conditions in Johannesburg, they opted out of it," he continued.

"Wits stepped in very quickly, the deal was done in 48 hours."

Gordinho has since made two competitive appearances for Wits as they defeated Pirates in the Nedbank Cup before losing to in a clash.

