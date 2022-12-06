Gordinho: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender joins Cape Town City after leaving ex-Liverpool star Agger's HB Koge

Cape Town City have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho on a long-term deal.

The 28-year-old is back home after a short Koge stint

Gordinho willl fill the void left by Idumba in defence

The tough-tackling player could make his debut against Royal AM

WHAT HAPPENED? The well-travelled player recently parted ways with Danish side HB Koge who are coached by former Liverpool FC star Daniel Agger.

Gordinho, who was on the books of Danish outfit Viborg between 2020 and 2022, made just 12 appearances for Koge having joined the First Division club on a one-and-a-half-year deal in July this year.

The Citizens have now snapped the Benoni-born player on a three-year deal and he will be registered with the PSL when the mid-season transfer window opens next month.

WHAT DID THE CLUB SAY? "Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing South African International," a club statement read.

"Defender Lorenzo Gordinho on a three year deal. Gordinho will be eligible to play from the 1st of January 2023."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gordinho will fill the void left by City centre-back Nathan Fasika Idumba who has sustained a season-ending injury.

The DR Congo international is an integral part of the Citizens defence having made 12 appearances across all competitions this term.

In Gordinho, City have signed a centre-back with plenty of experience in the local top-flight having turned out for Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits in the competition.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GORDINHO?: The former Orlando Pirates academy player has already started training with his City teammates.

Gordinho could make his competitive debut for the 2018 MTN8 champions against Royal AM on December 30 in a PSL clash.