Gordinho: Defender set to hold talks with Kaizer Chiefs amid reported Orlando Pirates interest

The Amakhosi defender is set to hold talks with reports suggesting he is courted by the Buccaneers

With reports suggesting are set to part ways with defender Lorenzo Gordinho in the January transfer window, his agent Mike Makaab confirms talks will be held next week.

The experienced representative has also confirmed the 25-year-old centre-back has received local offers, but the talks will determine his client’s future.

Gordinho has struggled for game time under coach Ernst Middendorp in the 2019/20 season and has been rumoured to be on his way out to seek regular game time.

“We will engage Kaizer Chiefs next week regarding Lorenzo,” Makaab told Goal.

On the other hand, Makaab confirmed there are local offers for the former junior international and it has emerged have reportedly shown interest in the Johannesburg-born defender.

With the German manager preferring Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mathoho's partnership, Gordinho could be shipped out this month.

The former SA U23 international defender has only featured in five Premier Soccer League ( ) matches this term and his future looks undecided at Naturena.

Having also had a loan stint at Bloemfontein in the past, Gordinho made 17 appearances for Chiefs across all competitions in the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, Gordinho was linked with a move away from the Glamour Boys in the previous transfer window, but the move could not come through.

In addition, the club is reportedly set to part ways with midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela who has fallen out-of-favour as Middendorp continues to believe in Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro as well as Khama Billiat.