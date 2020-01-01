Gordinho: Danish club Viborg FF sign former Kaizer Chiefs defender

The utility player will ply his trade in Europe for the next two seasons with the green and white

Former defender Lorenzo Gordinho has secured a move to after signing for Viborg FF.

According to the club, Gordinho has penned a two-year contract with Viborg just a few days after parting ways with the now-defunct .

In a statement released by Viborg, the coach Jesper Fredberg is excited about the arrival of Gordinho whom they feel he brings in something different to what they already have in the squad.

Fredberg is pleased that they get a very professional player who's fast and strong and he's banking on his experience, saying the is at a much higher level than the Danish first division.

"With Lorenzo, we get a different type of defender than we already have in the squad. He is fast, duelling strong and then he comes from a league at a higher level than ours, where he has played many matches," said Fredberg.

"He is a top professional guy who comes match fit, and we have an expectation that he can go in and strengthen us immediately," added the coach.

The 26-year-old former Amakhosi and Bloemfontein centre-back expressed delight at joining Viborg, and he's hoping to play a major role in helping the club gain promotion to the during his two-year stay.

"I am very excited, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge here in Viborg," said Gordinho.

He added: "It is a club with ambitions and I have got a really good impression of it all," he said. "It is an exciting project with many young players and an offensive style of play, which I look forward to being a part of."

"We all hope that we can achieve promotion to the Super League, and I will do everything to contribute to that," concluded Gordinho.

Lorenzo brings with him a lot of experience having played for three different teams in the PSL in Amakhosi, and Wits.

He is also a full international with Bafana Bafana with three caps under his belt.

Last season, Gordinho, who joined the Students from Chiefs, made 23 appearances in all competitions and found the back once.