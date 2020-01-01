Gordinho and Kotei officially part ways with Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have decided to release the two fringe players, who could not impress coach Ernst Middendorp

have announced the departures of Lorenzo Gordinho and James Kotei.

The two players were expected to leave the Naurena-based side during the current transfer window, having struggled for game-time this season.

Chiefs have confirmed that former youth international Gordinho has joined and Ghanaian midfielder Kotei's contract with the club has been terminated.

"The defender will join Bidvest Wits on a 2,5-year contract, while the Ghanaian midfielder’s contract has been terminated by mutual agreement," a club statement read.

Kotei joined the Glamour Boys from Tanzanian champions Simba SC just before the current season.

The midfielder reflected on his short spell with Amakhosi when speaking on the club's official website

“I like to thank the club’s Chairman, Kaizer Motaung, for the warm reception he gave me and also Bobby Motaung for the love and care he showed me,” Kotei said.

“Even though I wasn’t successful at Kaizer Chiefs, the love and unity were there. I hugely admire the professionalism of the club. I really hope that Kaizer Chiefs will become champions this season.”

Kotei has been linked with Tanzanian giants Young Africans and Zambian champions ZESCO United, while Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu is set to replace him at Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Gordinho, 25, was said an emotional goodbye to the club where started his career after being promoted from the club's academy.

“I want to thank everybody at Kaizer Chiefs… the Chairman, the Motaung family, all the coaches, the staff… Everybody at the club played a role in my growth as a player and as a person," Gordinho told the site.

“I will never forget the friendships I developed with people at the club’s various levels. I will take all what I’ve learnt at Kaizer Chiefs to the next chapter in my playing career.”