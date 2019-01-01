Gordinho: Agent confirms interest in out-of-favour Kaizer Chiefs defender

The experienced player agent has confirmed a number of clubs are interested in the Amakhosi central defender

central defender Lorenzo Gordinho could leave the club during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 25-year-old player is struggling for game time under coach Ernst Middendorp as the German manager prefers the Daniel Cardoso and Erick Mathoho partnership.

Goal spoke to Gordinho's agent Mike Makaab with the player having been linked with a possible move away from the Naturena-based side.

“There is interest, but there are no offers,” Makaab told Goal.

Although the Johannesburg-born centre-back has played five Premier Soccer League ( ) games this season, his future looks undecided at the club.

After featuring in 17 games for the Soweto giants last season in all competitions, the 25-year-old is rumored to be on his way out of the club as media reports suggest.

Gordinho, who is former under-23 international, has been loaned out to Bloemfontein in the past.

Middendorp is looking to lift his maiden PSL trophy and has regularly opted for Mathoho and Cardoso in central defence.

In addition, Gordinho was also linked with a move away from the Glamour Boys in the previous transfer window, but the move did not materialize.

Chiefs currently sit at the top of the PSL table with 34 points with one loss and a draw, they will now look beat this weekend away from home.