Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will strive to make it four wins out of four when they take on Sofapaka in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.
The former champions started the new season on a high note as they have won their first three matches and they will come up against a Batoto ba Mungu side, who have been blowing hot and cold.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has warned his players to place higher focus on the game and get a positive result.
Editors' Picks
“It is another game and we must be focused to see what we can get from it because Sofapaka is not an easy side, they can be tough especially when they are playing against us, so we have to be careful,” Harrison told Goal.
Young striker Benson Omalla will get another opportunity to keep his goalscoring run going in the top-flight while goalkeeper Gad Mathews, will likely start between the poles.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia.
|Forwards
|Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.
After losing to KCB in their last outing, coach Ken Odhiambo has called for an immediate response from his players against K’Ogalo.
“We dropped points in a match I feel we should have collected maximum points from. We were largely the better side until the moments we went off our concentration levels that gifted the bankers the points,” Odhiambo told the club’s official website.
On facing Gor Mahia, Odhiambo said: “We are taking on a side that is currently enjoying a positive start into the season. We understand it will be a tough encounter but nonetheless, we are up to the task and I believe we shall have a good outing.
“We have everyone in shape and in good condition ahead of tomorrow’s [Saturday's] tie. We have no injury concerns, neither illness.”
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.
Match Preview
K’Ogalo started their campaign to reclaim the title from Tusker with a 2-1 win against KCB, and beat their bitter rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in the derby before silencing Kariobangi Sharks 2-0.
On the other hand, Sofapaka started the season with a 3-1 victory against Nairobi City Stars, drew 0-0 against Nzoia Sugar, and then lost their last two matches – 2-1 against Mathare United and 2-1 against KCB.
Last season, it was Gor Mahia who harvested maximum points from the fixture, winning the first meeting 2-1 before sealing a double over Batoto ba Mungu with a 1-0 win.
In the previous season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 2-1 before Gor recovered to win the second meeting 3-1 while in the 2019 season, Gor Mahia won both matches – 1-0 during the first round meeting before a 2-0 win in the second battle.
While Gor Mahia are placed third on the 18-team table with nine points from three matches, Sofapaka are sitting in 11th position with four points from four matches.