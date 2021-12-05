Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d’Oyo: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya’s Gor Mahia will face AS Otoho d’Oyo in their Caf Confederation Cup return-leg play-off fixture at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.
K’Ogalo will be seeking to overturn the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg at Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville last Sunday.
It was Roland Okouri who scored the all-important goal in the 63rd minute to silence the former FKF Premier League champions and the Congolese outfit will have a slim advantage when they face off again in Nairobi.
|Game
|Gor Mahia vs AS Otoho d’Oyo
|Date
|Sunday, December 5, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Ramogi TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
K’Ogalo suffered a huge blow while in Congo as two of their key players – striker Jules Ulimwengu and defender John Ochieng – missed the game after they allegedly tested positive for Covid-19.
Gor Mahia have already accused Otoho of falsifying the players’ results but according to sporting director Omondi Aduda, the two will be available for the game at Nyayo.
“Ochieng and Ulimwengu did not test positive for Covid-19, Otoho denied them a chance to play in a mischievous way,” Aduda told GOAL on Thursday.
“We did a test [on Wednesday] and they turned negative results. We will ask. That is the procedure if truly you are positive, but since it was mischief we went out of our way to have the boys retested in a different laboratory in a different city [in Congo] and the results returned negative.
"That is why they have been enabled to travel back home and we hope they will be ready for the return leg because they are carrying negative tests from Congo”
K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison is hoping to have more players at his disposal to overturn the first leg defeat and qualify for the group stage, after having a truncated squad in the first leg.
“We only had 11 players, and I had one sub, the goalkeeper, which I could only substitute for Gad Mathews. The things we had to endure were pretty scandalous,” Harrison said.
“I think, under the circumstances, of everything we went through in Congo, I think the 1-0 loss was a decent result in the end.
“We played under 35 degrees and 90% humidity. I had only 11 players and I could not make any changes. So, every player had to stay and do the 90-minute shift. In that, I had Victor [Ayugi], who is a central midfield player but played as a full-back.”
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
AS Otoho d’Oyo squad
|Position
|Goalkeepers
|Wolfrigon Ngobo, Pavelh Ndzila and Pernod Alexander Moueta.
|Defenders
|Dimitri Magnoleke Bissiki, Souleymane Sakande, Julfin Ondongo, Prince Mouandza Mapata, Eude Mikala Moussounda, Drissa Traore, Rhyce Hassane Ondon, Faria Jobel Ondongo, and Landry Francis Fils Nsenda Bakima.
|Midfielders
|Michel Mvondo Ndougsa, Mandala Konte, Chandrel Geraud Massanga Matondo, Christ Merveilles Kouvouama, Mamadou Cisse, Hilda Brel Mohendiki, Alou Bagayoko and Garcia Frisca Nkouka.
|Forwards
|Roland Teddy Okouri, Wilfrid Nkaya, Moise Nkounkou, Mahamane Cisse, Adama Diabate, Arci Saint Thibault Biassadila, Deldy Muriel Ngoyi, Joe Christ Atipo-Akouala, and Domi Jaures Massoumou.
The Congolese outfit will bank on the 1-0 advantage they picked back at home and get a positive result away.
Probable XI for AS Otoho d’Oyo: Ndzila, Konte, Okouri, Sakande, Massoumou, Bissiki, Mohendiki, Matondo, Nkaya, Okouri, Cisse.
Match Preview
This will be the second meeting between the two sides in competitive matches, after last week's clash.
Some good news for Gor Mahia is that up to 10,000 fans will be allowed to watch the game after the government lifted the ban on stadium attendance, paving the way for the return of fans.
The fans had been kept away by the Covid-19 protocols.