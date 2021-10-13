Gor Mahia travel with just 17 players for Al Ahly Merowe encounter in Caf Confederation Cup

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have left for Egypt for a Caf Confederation Cup tie against Al Ahly Merowe on October 15.

The local giants have left with just 17 players for the Confederation Cup encounter, which will be their first continental engagement this season after they were given a bye in the first preliminary round.

Ban

Since they are banned from signing new players, head coach Mark Harrison will have to depend on a squad that has stars who have never featured in a continental game.

Boniface Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Andrew Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Cliffton Miheso, and Tito Okello are the players who featured in Gor Mahia's last Confederation Cup assignment against Napsa Stars in February 2021 but are not in the Egypt-bound squad.

Momanyi left for Premier League champions Tusker, Muguna joined Tanzania top-flight side Azam FC while Oluoch is no longer part of the team's setup since he was largely overlooked last season. Juma and Miheso are yet to confirm their next destinations since parting ways with Gor Mahia as Ochieng is recuperating from a long-term injury.

Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, John Macharia, Jules Ulimwengu, Gad Mathews, Joachim Oluoch, Sydney Ochieng, Alpha Onyango, and Benson Omala are the players in the current squad who were part of the team that featured in the last continental game for K'Ogalo.

Caleb Omondi, John Ochieng’, Victor Ayugi, Frank Odhiambo and John Nyawir are the stars who were not involved in the last Confederation Cup game but have been included in the squad this time around.

Mark Harrison, the head coach, has been accompanied by his assistant Sammy Omollo, the team manager Jolawi Obondo, the fitness trainer Musa Hamisi, and the kit manager George Omodu.

The game will be officiated by Jean Ouattara from Burkian Faso with Seydou Tiama, Habib Oumar Sanou and Hamidou being his assistants while the match commissioner will be Khaled Ibrahim from Egypt.

Gor Mahia squad:

Gad Mathews, Caleb Omondi, Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, John Ochieng’, Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, Samuel Onyango, Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, John Nyawir.