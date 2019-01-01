Gor Mahia: Kaizer Chiefs must finish paying for defender Godfrey Walusimbi

The Soweto giants released the Ugandan defender just five months after he signed from Kenyan league champions K’Ogalo

Gor Mahia have insisted that Kaizer Chiefs will have to pay the remaining percentage of the transfer fee for defender Godfrey Walusimbi.

On Thursday, the South African club announced the departure of the Ugandan defender five months after joining the club. The left-back joined Amakhosi from Kenyan football powerhouse Gor Mahia at the end of the July-August 2018 transfer window.

A club statement read: "Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with left-back Godfrey Walusimbi. The player has opted to go back home to Uganda. We would like to thank Godfrey for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him all the best."

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has now told Goal in an exclusive interview that they are still waiting for Chiefs to pay the remaining amount. “I don’t know why they released him but what I know is that they have some percentage of the transfer fee that they are yet to pay.

Article continues below

“We are now hoping that they will pay the remaining amount soon because we have a written document that they (Kaizer Chiefs) must honour. It was a written contract that was signed by both parties and they will have to pay.”

Walusimbi. who made 14 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi, enjoyed regular game time under Italian coach Giovanni Solinas, but he fell out of favour following the arrival of German coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

The Uganda international's exit has freed up one of Chiefs' five foreign spots with the club having recently promoted Happy Mashiane, who is expected to compete with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya in the left-back position.