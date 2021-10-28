Gor Mahia could have scored five goals against Kariobangi Sharks' - Harrison

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison insists his charges could have hit Kariobangi Sharks for five in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment on Wednesday.

At Kasarani Stadium, the former champions emerged 2-0 victors. Goals from Peter Lwasa and Benson Omala ensured K'Ogalo have not dropped a point in the Premier League after initial wins against KCB and AFC Leopards.

The 60-year-old believes his team struggled at some instances, but still should have won the game by a bigger margin.

'Gor Mahia created more chances'

"We controlled the game in the first half, we should have been probably 2-0 up in the first half, but we did not take the chances that came our way," Harrison told Goal.

"In the second half, they went a little bit more direct, putting the ball straight down our throats, trying to press us higher. We didn't really cope as nicely as we would have liked.

"It wasn't until the last 15 minutes in the second half when we started playing again and then we created more chances. And I believe at the end of the day we could have afforded five goals."

Our ambitions are to reclaim the title

After dominating the local scene for several seasons, K'Ogalo lost the league title to Tusker last season. But the tactician believes it will be different in the ongoing campaign.

So far, they have collected nine points in the league which puts them second on the table on goal difference.

"We have 31 games to go, it is a long season, we have two days to regroup and focus on Saturday's game and that is what I am focusing on right now," Harrison added.

"Our ambitions are to reclaim the league; if you are a professional coach or footballer, your ambition is to win things and that is what I want to do.

"You cannot dwell in the past; yes, we want the championship, we want the [FKF Shield] Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup too. But it is too early to keep on jumping around and saying too many things, we need to keep our heads right, keep our heads clear and keep on pushing."

The next assignment for Gor Mahia will be on Saturday against Sofapaka.