‘Goodbye to the beautiful game’ - Ex-Orlando Pirates’ winger Doutie calls time on his career

Former Orlando Pirates winger Sameehg Doutie has confirmed his retirement from football.

The 32-year-old, who also played for a number of Premier Soccer League clubs, finally ended his career in a series of tweets on his official social media.

In his first tweet, Doutie thanked the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town for raising him from a boy to a big man and remembered what he achieved with the team.

“As I embark, I will leave you with beautiful memories,” Doutie said in his message to Ajax. “Ajax Cape Town my home, where you raised me from being a boy to a man, where I learned life through football and I will always be grateful.

“We created beautiful memories within a short space of time, Telkom knockout champions, two times league runners-up, MTN8 runners-up, and Telkom runners-up.”

In another tweet, Doutie thanked Pirates and SuperSport United.

“Orlando Pirates, thank you for letting me achieve the dream of playing for one of the biggest teams in South Africa, if not Africa! We also had beautiful memories within a span of a short time.

“We won MTN8, Telkom knockout winner.”

In regards to SuperSport, Doutie said: SuperSport United, thank you for reviving me and bringing me to Pretoria. My heart will always be blue and we also created beautiful memories together.

“Nedbank Cup winners, MTN8 runners-up, and Nedbank runners-up.”

Doutie also remembered his time with the national teams, where he managed four appearances for the U20 team and also seven appearances for the U23 side.

“South Africa my homeland, we went to the World Cup at the age of 20,” Doutie wrote.

“We got recognition, you had a player named among the best XI, at the age of 23 in Africa, I will always wear the countries badge in my heart as we flew the flag as high as we could.

“To my entire family, former coaches, former teammates, friends, and supporters, I will appreciate you guys for and love you all. Goodbye to the beautiful game.”

Apart from Pirates, SuperSport and Ajax, Doutie also featured for Bidvest Wits in South Africa.

On June 24, 2015, it was announced that Doutie has signed an agreement with Atletico Madrid to play for their feeder club Atletico de Kolkata for the second season of the Indian Super League.

However, in 2017, Atletico de Kolkata decided to release Doutie, after which he joined Jamshedpur FC.