'Good things coming to Kaizer Chiefs under Nabi' - Tunisian coach backed to flourish at Soweto giants

WHAT HAPPENED: Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi has left his post as the head coach of Young Africans after taking them to the Caf Confederation Cup final.

Nabi is highly rated in East Africa and him being a free agent, has sparked and fueled the possibility of him joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi are currently led by Arthur Zwane but after an underwhelming first season at the helm, Chiefs could spring a surprise and appoint a more experienced coach ahead of next season.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking to Metro FM Sports, football commentator Geoffrey Lea said the former Al Hilal Omdurman mentor would be the right person to take Chiefs back to their glory days.

"Yanga have never been known as a team that plays possession football. Simba have always been the team that is known to play Arsenal-like or Barcelona-like football," said Lea.

AND WHAT ELSE: "But Nabi came and made Yanga fans obsessed with playing possession football and we've also seen Yanga be one of the best transition or counter-attacking teams when they are playing away in the continental competitions.

"We've never seen Yanga win four away games in a row in any African competition before and with Nabi that happened.

"He's taken them to the Caf Confederation Cup final. This was a team that was in shambles when he came in. But in two years he has made them a top team in African football," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs, meanwhile, have vowed to continue investing their faith in Zwane, but if they get a coach of Nabi's calibre, they would need to give him some time to get the players to buy into his philosophy.

"One thing that Chiefs have to do is that they need to be patient with him. It will obviously take time for any coach to implement a particular style of play.

"He does not have a particular style but seems to favour a possession-based style because that is how Yanga has been playing. So if Chiefs land their hands on this manager, the quality of players available to him at Chiefs, there will be good things coming," said Lea.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Glamour Boys are expected to make a couple of additions to their squad as they need to bolster the side if they are to mount a challenge in the Premier Soccer League title and cups next season.