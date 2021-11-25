Good thing the monkey is off our back now - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mokwena after Tshwane Derby draw

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena was disappointed by his side's performance against SuperSport United in the Tshwane Derby clash on Wednesday.

Masandawana let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Matsatsantsa in an enthralling PSL encounter which was played at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Mokwena praised SuperSport head coach Kaitano Tembo and his team, but he made it clear that he was not pleased with Sundowns' display after they conceded for first time in the PSL this term.

“I think first let’s start by complimenting SuperSport United. I think persistence is good, courageous good and also maybe from the bench Kaitano and his technical team did a very good job because the subs that they made influenced proceedings particularly in the second half,” Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

“But having said that not a very good performance throughout and a performance we can definitely never be happy with. There was nothing untoward with the manner in which the Brazilians applied themselves when in the lead and surrendering it.

“It was the same, it was the same Sundowns. They had the better chances, we are not a team that gives a lot of chances to the opposition and hence the clean sheets. Our XG against, relatively, is very, very good but today we allowed them to create a lot of chances."

Mokwena felt that the Brazilians could have scored more goals on the night with Neo Maema and Peter Shalulile having scored to give the hosts a two-goal lead, but Grant Lungu and Teboho Mokoena netted in the second-half to ensure that the game ended in a draw.

“They had a lot of situations where they could score. I mean even from the start where [Thamsanqa] Gabuza hit the crossbar they could’ve already been 1-0 up within a minute," he continued.

“So we were never performing today, we played far too fast, we had no control of the game and it didn’t give a good feeling. You then turn possession away, but ok then good we move, we take a point, no cry. We just soldier on, it’s still a long season. The good thing the monkey is of our back now.

“We can’t talk about not conceding anymore. So that’s probably a good thing, the pressure is off the players.”

Despite the draw, Sundowns extended their lead to six points at the top of the league standings as second-placed Stellenbosch FC were thrashed 3-0 by Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.