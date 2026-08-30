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FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-MALAGAAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Good omen: Real Madrid revive memories of Zidane against Malaga

Real Madrid vs Malaga
Real Madrid
Malaga
LaLiga
Z. Zidane
Spain
France

Will the achievement be repeated?

Real Madrid raced into a three-goal lead inside the first half hour against Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

All three came in just 11 minutes. Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero turned the ball into his own net in the 26th, and Kylian Mbappe made it three in the 30th.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Statistics account "Mister Chip" noted on "X": "This is Real Madrid's fastest 3-0 lead in a Spanish league match since 9 November 2019 (against Eibar, with Zidane on the bench)."

Los Blancos went on to lift the title that season, in 2019/2020.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums


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