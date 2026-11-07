Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on a return to group training with Al-Hilal. The Brazilian winger has made strong progress in his rehabilitation from the muscle injury that sidelined him in recent weeks.

According to the newspaper " Arriyadiyah ", the player is responding well to his treatment and sticking to the plan designed to get him fit. He is set to rejoin group sessions once the current break for Al-Hilal's squad ends, a decision taken by Italian coach Simone Inzaghi.

Martinelli picked up the injury against Al-Qadsiah on 23 October, in the 11th round of the Saudi Roshn League. Al-Hilal then confirmed on their official "X" account that he needed a treatment and rehabilitation programme lasting 10 to 15 days.

Read also: Video: Mustapha Hadji drops a bombshell: the Al-Hilal star does not have Zidane's trust for this reason

Next matches ALI Saudi Pro League 09:30 HIL

The injury cost the Brazilian three matches. He missed the clashes with Al-Shamal of Qatar and Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE in the AFC Champions League Elite, plus the Roshn League meeting with Al-Fateh.

Now Martinelli is using the international break to complete his rehabilitation. Inzaghi handed the players a 10-day rest after domestic competitions paused for the FIFA international days.

Al-Hilal return to training on 14 November to begin preparations for the restart of the season. All eyes are on Martinelli and whether he will be ready to rejoin the group after shaking off his injury.