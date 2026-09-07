Barcelona, under German coach Hansi Flick, have continued their stunning start in the Spanish league after achieving the best start in the club's history, surpassing the figures recorded by both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

The Catalan side opened the season with four straight wins. They scored 17 goals and conceded only two along the way, despite fielding no out-and-out striker, bettering the starts of the 1929-1930, 2009-2010 and 2014-2015 seasons. Two of those campaigns ended with Barcelona crowned Champions League winners under Guardiola and Luis Enrique, an encouraging omen for the current side and its own hopes of that same title.

Three of those wins came by five goals. Barcelona thrashed Elche and Valencia 5-0, beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 at the "Spotify Camp Nou" and edged Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in their tightest result of the four.

Defensively, the side looked just as commanding, shipping only two goals, both scored by Sergio Camello of Rayo Vallecano.

According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Barcelona ended the first four rounds with a goal difference of +15, having scored 17 and conceded two, the best start in the club's history in the Spanish league.

Flick has therefore surpassed the figures set by James Bellamy in 1929-1930, Pep Guardiola in 2009-2010 and Luis Enrique in 2014-2015. The previous record stood at four wins with a goal difference of +11.

Second-best start in Liga history

Barcelona also matched the second-best start in the history of the Spanish league, a mark set by Real Madrid in 1958-1959, when they scored 19 goals and conceded four.

Real Madrid still hold the record for the best start in the competition's history, having scored 21 goals and conceded only one across the first four rounds of the 1987-1988 season.

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For all that attacking menace, this is not Barcelona's most prolific start in front of goal.

Back in 1949-1950 the side scored 19 goals across their first four matches, and 21 in 1950-1951, but neither of those teams won all four of their opening games.

A new record for Flick

The German coach's achievements do not stop at the perfect league start. He has also become the coach with the most victories in his first 80 matches at Barcelona.

Flick has reached 63 wins, surpassing Luis Enrique on 62 and Pep Guardiola, who managed only 61 over the same span.

Barcelona are chasing more before the international break. They face Levante and Sevilla away, host Racing, then open their Champions League campaign next Wednesday against Feyenoord at the Camp Nou.

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