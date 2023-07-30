Good news for Jane as Banyana prepare for a do-or-die clash with Italy in Women's World Cup game

South Africa captain Refiloe Jane might be in the team to play Italy in the Women's World Cup assignment in the next couple of days.

Jane was stretchered off in draw against Argentina

Many thought the injury was serious

Doctor updates on the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Jane was injured in their second Group G game against Argentina which ended 2-2.

Initially, it was feared the injury might put the skipper out for an extended period of time, but it is not the case.

The national team doctor Nthabiseng Maesela has explained the severity of the incident and gave the fans hope ahead of the Thursday game against Italy.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Refiloe is doing well. After going for a scan it was confirmed that she sustained a soft tissue injury and she should be back on the field soon," the doctor told the Safa media team.

"I can further confirm that the team has no other injuries or illnesses. Everyone is healthy and ready to continue preparing for our final group match against Italy on Wednesday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana have twice thrown away their lead and ended up dropping points.

In their opening game, they lost 2-1 against Sweden before drawing against the South Americans despite taking a 2-0 lead.

Coach Desiree Ellis will havs to work on her team's game management to ensure it doesn't happen again.

WHAT NEXT: Banyana have to give their best and defeat Italy to stand a chance of advancing.