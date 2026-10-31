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Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 2026-27Getty
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Good news and bad news: Mourinho announces Real's squad for the Racing clash

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. Valverde
T. Courtois
Spain
Uruguay
Belgium

Militão returns to the squad

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Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid squad for Sunday's trip to Racing Santander at El Sardinero, with Federico Valverde ruled out once more. Thibaut Courtois, though, returns after shaking off flu.

Valverde misses out because he hasn't fully recovered from the injury he picked up in the Clasico against Barcelona. Mourinho confirmed at Saturday's press conference that the Uruguayan won't be available.

Expect Denzel Dumfries to start at right-back in Valverde's absence. The Dutchman has racked up more minutes than Trent Alexander-Arnold under Mourinho, though neither has nailed down a regular starting berth.

Whether Courtois starts against Racing is another question. The Belgian is back in the squad after sitting out the Barcelona game with flu, while Andriy Lunin drew praise from his manager for the Clasico display. Mourinho admitted he hasn't yet handed the Ukrainian the game time he deserves.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

Should Courtois stay on the bench, Lunin could get another run-out, whether in La Liga or the Copa del Rey.

Eder Militao also makes his return after injury. Mourinho intends to build his minutes up gradually with a view to restoring him to the first XI, rating him as one of the key figures in the backline.

Real Madrid's squad for the clash against Racing Santander:

- Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, and Mestre.

- Defence: Militao, Huijsen, Trent, Konate, Cucurella, Alvaro Carreras, Rudiger, and Dumfries.

- Midfield: Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo, and Thiago.

- Attack: Endrick, Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, and Yan Diomande.

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