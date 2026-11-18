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Gonzalo Rodriguez reflects on his 5 years in Italy with Fiorentina from 2012 to 2017.

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The former Argentine defender told La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“Davide Astori (his Fiorentina team-mate, who died on 4 March 2018 in Udine following a heart attack) is with me every day. The thought that he is no longer here devastates me; I feel like crying just talking about it. He was my defensive partner. I carry him with me and always will. I still have a photo of the last goal I scored for Fiorentina: Davide is coming towards me and hugging me. How much life we shared together…”

“Borja Valero handled the negotiations for my arrival in Italy. I had already agreed to the move, but Fiorentina would only sign me along with him, and we were both coming from Villarreal. He called me one evening and said: ‘Gonzalo, pack your bags, we’re going to Florence.’”

“First under Montella and then under Paulo Sousa, we played superbly, but we never even reached the Champions League. In 2013 we were so close, but then Milan were given a penalty that was never a penalty on the final day and we finished fourth.”

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Only the top three teams qualified for the Champions League at the time. Fiorentina finished on 70 points, 2 behind Allegri's Milan, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Siena on the final day of the season. Terzi had put Siena ahead in the first half.

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In the second half, second bookings sent Ambrosini and Terlizzi off. Referee Bergonzi then awarded a penalty for a foul by Felipe on Balotelli. Balotelli equalised in the 84th minute before Mexes scored the winner 3 minutes before the 90th minute, sending AC Milan director Adriano Galliani into raptures in the stands.

Gonzalo Rodriguez also recalled losing the 2014 Coppa Italia final to Napoli: “We conceded two goals straight away. It still hurts to think about it. And to think that, a few months later, I could have gone to play for them. But I decided I didn’t want to move. I told Pradè that I was the team captain and didn’t want to leave. I felt a great sense of responsibility.”

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“At Fiorentina, we created a great atmosphere with music and songs. I played the guitar, Neto sang and Cuadrado danced. The others laughed their heads off. The most out of tune? I’d say Borja Valero; he really can’t sing. Pepito Rossi, on the other hand, likes rap. I’m more of a rock person, so we never saw eye to eye on that.”

“My departure from Fiorentina? I don’t want to stir up controversy. Years have passed and I’m happy all the same. I would gladly have stayed another season, but Corvino wouldn’t allow it. He wanted to overhaul the team and bring in some players loyal to him. He let me, Borja Valero and others go. When I went to speak to him, the door was more or less shut in my face: he had already decided.”