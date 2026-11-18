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Gonzalo Rodriguez reflects on his five years in Italy with Fiorentina, from 2012 to 2017.

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The former Argentine defender said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport:

“Davide Astori (his Fiorentina team-mate, who died in Udine on 4 March 2018 following a heart attack) is with me every day. The thought that he is no longer here destroys me; I feel like crying just talking about it. He was my partner in defence. I carry him with me and always will. I still have a photo of the last goal I scored for Fiorentina: Davide is coming towards me and embracing me. How much life we shared…”

“Borja Valero handled the negotiations for my move to Italy. I had already agreed to the transfer, but Fiorentina would only sign me together with him, and we were both coming from Villarreal. He called me one evening and said: ‘Gonzalo, pack your bags, we’re going to Florence.’”

“First under Montella and then under Paulo Sousa, we played brilliantly, but we never even reached the Champions League. In 2013 we were a step away, then on the final day Milan were awarded a non-existent penalty and we finished fourth.”

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Only the top three teams qualified for the Champions League at the time. Fiorentina finished on 70 points, two fewer than Allegri's Milan, who came from behind to win 2-1 away at Siena on the final day of the league season. Terzi had put Siena ahead in the first half.

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In the second half, Ambrosini and Terlizzi each received a second booking and were sent off. Referee Bergonzi then awarded a penalty for Felipe's foul on Balotelli, who equalised in the 84th minute before Mexes scored the winner three minutes before the 90th, sending AC Milan director Adriano Galliani into raptures in the stands.

Gonzalo Rodriguez also recalled Fiorentina's defeat to Napoli in the 2014 Coppa Italia final: “We conceded two goals straight away; it still hurts to think about it. And to think that, a few months later, I could have gone to play for them. But I chose not to move. I told Pradè that I was the team’s captain and did not want to leave. I felt a great sense of responsibility.”

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“At Fiorentina we created a great atmosphere with music and songs. I played the guitar, Neto sang and Cuadrado danced. The others laughed their heads off. Who was the most out of tune? I’d say Borja Valero; he really can’t sing. Pepito Rossi, on the other hand, likes rap. I’m more of a rock person, so we never saw eye to eye on that.”

“My departure from Fiorentina? I don’t want to stir up controversy. Years have passed and I’m happy all the same. I would gladly have stayed another season, but Corvino did not allow it. He wanted to overhaul the team and bring in some players loyal to him. He got rid of me, Borja Valero and others. When I went to speak to him, the door was more or less shut in my face: he had already decided.”