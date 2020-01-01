Gonzalez named new Simba SC CEO to replace Mazingiza

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have selected a new boss heading into the 2020-21 league campaign

Simba SC have appointed Barbara Gonzalez as the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

The club’s executive committee meeting chaired by the chairman Mohamed Dewji and held on September 4, 2020, unanimously reached the agreement to appoint Gonzalez, who becomes the first lady CEO in Mainland Premier League history.

The seat for CEO fell vacant at Simba after South African Senzo Mazingiza quit to join rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a different capacity.

The decision by Mazingiza shocked many, as he crossed over to the Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s rivals, and his decision to leave came a few days after Simba had raided Yanga for the services of midfielder Bernard Morrison.

The Morrison transfer was also heated as Yanga reported Simba to the Football Federation (TFF) claiming he was still contracted to the club until 2022 but the case was thrown out and ruled in favour of Simba and Morrison.

The Ghanaian forward has already played for Simba and scored two goals, one in a friendly match and the other in the Community Shield where Simba beat Namungo FC 2-0 to lift the trophy for the second season in a row.

Simba are set to kick-off the season with a match against promoted side Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium on Sunday.

However, they will have to do without three key players - defender Pascal Wawa, winger Luis Miquissone, and striker Chris Mugalu – who have been ruled out owing to various reasons.

According to coach Sven Vandenbroeck, who spoke to Goal on Friday, new signing Mugalu had travelled back home to Zambia to sort out family issues and though he has returned to Dar es Salaam, he will not be ready for the match while Wawa and Miquissone have fitness issues.

“[Mugalu] requested to visit his native home and sort out some family issues and we gave him permission, he has already returned to Dar es Salaam but I will not have him in the squad for the league opener, I want him to have enough rest for the next match,” Vandenbroeck told Goal.

“Pascal [Wawa] and Miquissone were left in Dar es Salaam with our fitness coach, they are not fit and ready and so they are all working hard to come back into the squad, we will check them again when we return to Dar es Salaam.”

Mugalu is among the new players who were signed by Simba in the just-concluded transfer window with the others being Joash Onyango from ’s , Bernard Morrison from Yanga, Charles Ilamfia from KMC, David Kameta from Lipuli FC, and Ibrahim Ame from Coastal Union.

Opening fixtures; Namungo vs Coastal - Majaliwa, Lindi, Biashara vs Gwambina - Karume, Mara, Ihefu vs Simba - Sokoine, Mbeya, Mtibwa vs Ruvu Shooting - Gairo, Morogoro, Yanga vs Prisons - Mkapa, Dar, KMC vs Mbeya City - Uhuru, Dar and Azam vs Polisi Tanzania - Azam Complex.