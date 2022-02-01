Gonzalez: Cape Town City sign Venezuelan forward as South American stars flock to PSL

Cape Town City have announced the signing of Venezuelan forward Darwin Jesus Gonzalez Mendoza.



The well-travelled player has joined a long list of South American players who have joined Premier Soccer League clubs in recent seasons.



Gonzalez's countryman, Juan Carlos Ortiz completed his transfer to Stellenbosch FC from his home team, Monagas last week and he is now teammates with Argentine playmaker Junior Mendieta at Stellies.



While Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to confirm the signing of Bolivia international Erwin Saveedra from Club Bolivar and one of his new teammates at Masandawana is Uruguayan playmaker, Gaston Sirino.



The Citizens have now decided to reinforce their squad with a South American player by signing Gonzalez from Venezualan outfit Deportivo La Guaira.



"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the signing of Venezuelan forward Darwin Gonzalez," a club statement read on Tuesday morning.



"Welcome to the PSL craque."



Gonzalez is expected to fill the void left by Fagrie Lakay at City with the Bafana Bafana forward having joined Moroccan club FAR Rabat during last month's transfer window.



The Calabozo-born had a spell with Patronato in the Argentine Primera Division on loan from La Guaira during the 2017/18 season.



This is not Gonzalez's first stint in Africa having joined Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel midway through the 2018/19 campaign.



He helped Etoile finish second in both the country's elite league, Ligue Professionnelle 1 and Tunisian Cup, before returning to La Guaira.