'Gone for now but I will be back' - Orlando Pirates-linked Benni McCarthy vows to return to the PSL

The former FC Porto striker says he will come back to coach in South Africa despite being linked with a possible move to Europe

Former head coach Benni McCarthy has vowed to return to 's in the future.

The 41-year-old mentor was sacked by the Citizens in the early hours of Monday following a string of poor results.

This despite steering the Mother City side to the 2018 MTN8 in his second full season as a manager.

McCarthy took to Instagram to confirm that he while he may be gone, he will definitely be back in the PSL.

"I can't thank these guys enough for memorable years together. Friends who became family. Gone for now but I will be back. See you guys around," wrote McCarthy.

McCarthy is reportedly in with his family and according to his agent, Rob Moore, the coach's preference is to find a job in Europe.

There have been growing calls from a section of Pirates fans for McCarthy to replace Rhulani Mokwena as their head coach.

However, it remains to be seen if the Soweto giants will be keen on bringing in McCarthy should the need arise to appoint someone more experienced than Mokwena.

Mokwena is in his first season in charge of Pirates albeit on an interim basis but he has been struggling to steer the ship in the right direction since taking over from Milutin Sredojevic.