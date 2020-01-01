Gomez: Pain of the past wasn't a kick in the balls for Liverpool - it lit a fire

The Reds defender says cup final heartache and runner-up finishes in the Premier League made Jurgen Klopp’s side even more determined to succeed

Joe Gomez claims the pain suffered by before they got back on the trophy trail felt more like a fire being lit under the club than “a kick in the balls”.

Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield in October 2015 and was charged with the task of delivering tangible success.

It took the German a while to get over that line, with heartache endured in domestic and European cup finals.

Liverpool also fell agonisingly short in their bid to land the Premier League title in 2018-19, with pipping them to the post by a solitary point.

The Reds were, however, to counter that disappointment by savouring success and have been able to build on that triumph this season.

A first top-flight crown in 30 years is well within reach, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

and further Champions League honours also remain up for grabs in 2020, with Gomez happy to see patience and perseverance being rewarded.

The Reds defender told The Athletic: “Having a young team that probably hasn’t had as much exposure to [winning titles] helps.

“There’s only the odd one - Millie (James Milner) has won the Premier League - so that hunger is not really going to go away.

“If it happened a few times (finishing runners up with so many points), maybe people would try and part ways and think we’re not going to succeed here. But if anything that probably ignited the fire rather than feeling like a kick in the balls.”

Gomez has figured prominently for Liverpool this season, taking in 31 appearances, and is eager to get his hands on more silverware before the campaign comes to a close.

He added: “I’m enjoying it. But I’m hungry for more.

“I’ve enjoyed the run of games, but I know I can’t dwell. And that’s the same for the team, now more than ever. So I can’t sit here and feel, ‘Yeah, I’ve had a decent run.’

“Until we are in the summer, and there is a little break, and then some focus on whatever happened… I just don’t feel in a reflective mood right now.”

The 22-year-old is also looking to reward the faith that Liverpool boss Klopp has shown in him, with the international having been snapped up from Charlton shortly before a change in the dugout was made on Merseyside in 2015.

“I feel like I owe him a great deal, not just as a manager but as a person,” Gomez said.

“We’re blessed to have someone that’s a good human being, aside from being a good man-manager and the passionate, knowledgeable person that everyone else sees.”

Klopp will be calling the shots again on Tuesday night when Liverpool take in an FA Cup fifth-round clash with at Stamford Bridge.