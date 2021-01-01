Gomes to become second South African referee to officiate at Olympic Games

The nation's football governing body released the following statement on Thursday evening

Prominent South African football referee Victor Gomes continues to set himself lofty standards after he was appointed among officials to officiate at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Gomes becomes the only second South African referee to be appointed for the Olympic Games after Jerome Damon’s appearance at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Gomes said he was excited about the appointment and thanked Safa and his colleagues for pushing him to be the best, not only on the African continent but the world.

“Being invited to officiate at the Tokyo Olympic Games is a huge honour for me. I am grateful to Safa, Caf and Fifa for this recognition. This is the pinnacle point in my career and another step closer to my personal targets,’’ said the tough-talking referee.

‘’I will need to put on some extra hard work as I will not only be representing myself, my family but the whole of Mzansi and the African continent,’’ added Gomes.

Safa’s chair of the referees' committee, Ms Natasha Tsichlas said Gomes’ appointment once again showed South Africa’s officials are among the best on the continent.

‘’The high number of our officials appointed to officiate in global showpieces is an indication of the high standards of our football officials. We also have a number of upcoming referees who will look at the likes of Gomes for inspiration and guidance.

I would like to thank Safa President Dr Danny Jordaan’s leadership for continuing to produce world-class administrators and officials,’’ said Tsichlas.

The Olympic Games that were initially scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be held from 23 July – 8 August 2021.

The SA U-23 Olympic Team will also represent the country at the world’s biggest sporting showpiece.