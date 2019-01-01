Gomes relieved to offer Man Utd goal response to Greenwood & Garner

The 18-year-old netted the winner for the Red Devils in an International Champions Cup clash with Tottenham and is delighted to be off the mark

Angel Gomes is relieved to be off the mark at senior level for , with the 18-year-old having joined Mason Greenwood and James Garner on the scoresheet in pre-season.

The promising forward has been highly regarded at Old Trafford for some time.

Competitive outings have been handed to him in the Premier League and , with the Red Devils looking to ease him into the fold while unlocking his undoubted potential.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has awarded more minutes to academy graduates in friendly outings this summer, with Gomes making his mark in an International Champions Cup clash with Tottenham.

He netted the winner in a 2-1 victory, telling MUTV afterwards: “I can’t describe how it felt.

“As soon as it went in I just wanted to celebrate with the fans - that’s why I slipped!

“This is my second tour now, but it’s my first goal. When I got the chance to come on I wanted to stamp my authority and show what I can do.”

Gomes had previously seen fellow youngsters Garner and Greenwood find the target in meetings with Perth Glory and Leeds United.

He added: “I got a bit of stick off the players because a few different Academy players had scored, so I had to make sure I scored too.

“It shows what the club are trying to do by bringing the youth products through and our stats are amazing [in pre-season].”

United still have a couple of pre-season fixtures to come before attention switches to the start of the new Premier League campaign and a home date with on August 11.

Gomes believes Solskjaer’s plans are shaping up nicely, with new arrivals Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka having slipped seamlessly into the fold.

He said: “We’ve had a great tour and the team has gelled well.

“The new signings have gelled well, everything the coaches have told us has come off and we’re just buzzing to get the season started.”

There is the promise of more transfer movement to come at United before the summer window slams shut, with Solskjaer having admitted to still being in the market for a couple of additions.