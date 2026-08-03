Jose Mourinho has been handed a major boost over the past few hours, according to a report on Monday.

The newspaper "Marca" explained that the Real Madrid coach asked for reinforcements and got them. Better still, they cost nothing, because they are already part of the squad.

Vinicius, Bernardo Silva and Brahim Diaz have finally rejoined the group, handing the coach three far from negligible players in one go.

For a dressing room that trained with a bare-bones squad for weeks, the trio's return feels like a breath of fresh air. Until now the group had leaned on academy prospects and a handful of veterans.

The need was pressing. After more than 20 training sessions at Valdebebas, the Portuguese demanded more players to complete a starting line-up that flashed promising signs against Fiorentina, and to sharpen the team before La Liga kicks off.

"I fear that not all the players will be available, and I would like to train with other players for three weeks. But this is not possible," he said.

Pre-season has always carried risks for sides packed with internationals. It forces him to build a team in a short window without ever training at full strength.

Vinicius is the pick of the returnees, and his comeback is a loud one. The Brazilian led his country at the World Cup, though his efforts weren't enough to get past Norway in the last 16, and he stayed in the headlines throughout his holiday too.

Beyond his striking physical transformation, what really worries Real Madrid is his future.

As "Marca" reported a few days ago, he has an offer to renew and the club will not improve it. Either he signs or he is sold in August, with his contract expiring in 2027 and no chance of him leaving for free. Nobody is happy with the situation, and it looks set to drag on until it is resolved.

Bernardo Silva and Brahim Diaz return alongside him, two players with different roles but the same energy.

The Portuguese midfielder joined recently on a free transfer from Manchester City at Mourinho's request. He arrives to bolster a midfield crying out for the contributions he failed to deliver at a disappointing World Cup with Portugal.

His control of the ball and his work rate are exactly what the coach wants to give the team more bite.

Brahim Diaz, for his part, arrives on a high after leading Morocco to the quarter-finals.

He comes to beef up the attack on the right wing, a position so short of first-team options that Mourinho was forced to use Dumfries there against Fiorentina.