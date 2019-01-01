Golden Boy Felix hopes to play alongside ‘legend’ Ronaldo at club level

The Atletico Madrid star has been named the top young talent in world football and wants to work with a fellow Portuguese at some stage in the future

Joao Felix has claimed the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2019 and admitted that he would welcome the opportunity to play alongside fellow Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo at club level.

One of the hottest prospects in world football is currently on the books of giants .

After much speculation regarding his future, Felix opted to make a big-money move to over the summer.

At just 20 years of age, he is already being tipped to reach the very top of the game.

That is a level graced by compatriot Ronaldo, with a five-time Ballon d’Or winner continuing to star for .

It may be that Felix joins him in Turin at some stage, with the youngster revealing that he hopes to one day line up in the same domestic side as an all-time great that he has already savoured Nations League success with.

Quizzed after collecting his Golden Boy prize as to whether he sees himself working with Ronaldo in the future, Felix said in Tuttosport: “You never know, but playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at club level, as well as with the national team, is something which definitely does appeal.

“I'd love to play alongside Cristiano at a club, he's a legend.”

For now, Felix is focused on furthering his reputation and career at Atletico.

His efforts in Spain, which have come on the back of bursting onto the scene at , have seen him recognised as the finest young player on the planet.

That is a standing which makes him proud, with all of his hard work to this point being rewarded.

Felix added on his achievements: “I'm very happy.

“There is a great deal of work involved in winning this trophy and I'm thrilled with it.

“Winning this award was one of my objectives - it's not something anyone can win.

“I only have words of thanks for my teammates and my family, all of them have been close to me during these important months of my career.”

Felix has recorded four goals and an assist for Atletico this season across his La Liga and outings, with the intention being to help the Rojiblancos remain in title contention at home while progressing further in Europe – with a last-16 date with lined up in continental competition.