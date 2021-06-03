If Amakhosi had lost against Arrows and Chippa United had managed to beat TTM rather than draw, the Soweto side would have been in relegation trouble

Lebogang Manyama’s hat-trick secured a 3-2 win for Kaizer Chiefs over Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night but once again their defensive frailties were highlighted.

Even before the game, Chiefs had already surpassed their most ever amount of goals conceded. (Their previous worst was in the 1997/98 season when they conceded 35 - and that was in an 18-team league, with 34 rather than 30 matches in the season).

After conceding yet another two against Arrows, their tally for 2020/ 21 season has now crept up to 38, three more than the previous worst, 23 years ago.

It might be fair to say that the brilliance of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's appearance off the bench aside (he provided two assists in six minutes), as well of course Manyama's hat-trick, Chiefs may well have been staring down the barrel of another defeat.

And in a season when costly individual mistakes have been par for the course, there was more of the same at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

For the first goal, Amakhosi were left badly exposed in the left-back region, with Philani Zulu caught out of position, and Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso also left floundering as Michael Gumede bundled his way through to the back of the net.

Then for the second goal, despite having three defenders covering one Arrows attacker, Mathoho managed to head the ball into his own net. There were also numerous other openings Abafana bes'Thende could and should have netted from.

It wasn't the first bad mistake made by the former Bafana Bafana defender Mathoho this season. And he's not the only one - the likes of Itumeleng Khune and Siyabonga Ngezana have also made some costly blunders while Cardoso and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have not been at their best either.

The short of it is, it’s difficult to see how the new Kaizer Chiefs coach, whoever that may be, is going to build a defence out of what the squad currently offers, and wholesale changes must surely be made if Amakhosi are to improve their fortunes next season.

That will certainly come with challenges though; for one thing it won’t be cheap, and if Chiefs come knocking, opposition clubs will know there’s a certain element of desperation and may charge accordingly.

And regardless of what Amakhosi are willing to pay – and they haven’t been especially big spenders in their recent history, some clubs, particularly those with ambitions of their own, simply won’t want to sell their top stars.