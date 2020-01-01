Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates: Zinnbauer's chance to underline his worth

The German tactician will be keen to ensure the Buccaneers get back on track after a demoralising loss

' bubble has burst following their recent Soweto Derby against .

It was their second defeat in their last three competitive matches including the Nedbank Cup loss to last month.

The Buccaneers looked unstoppable until they were edged out by Wits on penalties which was their maiden defeat under Josef Zinnbauer.

However, Bucs extended their winning streak to six matches in the league with a narrow victory over Black in the following weekend with Zinnbauer becoming only the third Pirates coach to win six consecutive games since 1996.



Then a narrow defeat to Chiefs ended the winning run and also cast doubt on Bucs' ambitions of making a late charge for the PSL title or even hopes of securing a top-three finish in the league.



Saturday's away clash with Lamontville at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium is an opportunity for Zinnbauer to turn doubters into believers.



A victory over Abafana Bes'thende will see the Buccaneers move back into second spot on the league standings with inactive in the competition this weekend.

Sundowns, who currently occupy second place, will take on Egyptian football heavyweights, in the Caf quarter-final second-leg match in Tshwane on Saturday afternoon.

Although Sundowns and Wits will leapfrog Pirates on the standings if they win their games in hand, Zinnbauer's side can only focus on winning their own matches.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee Sundowns and WIts will win all of their games in hand as the PSL has proved to be unpredictable due to a good number of unexpected results.

Defeating Arrows would also help bring back the team's confidence and belief heading into a crucial period in the current campaign.

It will be an opportunity for Bucs to continue their dominance over Steve Komphela's side, who always struggle at home against the Soweto giants.

Pirates have won each of their last three away competitive matches against Arrows and they will have a chance to make it four consecutive victories on the road.