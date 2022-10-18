Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are back in action and travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Abafana Bes’thende in a quest for redemption

Orlando Pirates’ bid to end a three-match winless run in the Premier Soccer League faces a tricky challenge when they visit Golden Arrows for Tuesday’s clash at Princess Magogo Stadium.

In recent weeks, the Buccaneers have blown up opportunities to close in on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by dropping points.

A defeat by struggling Sekhukhune United as well as draws with Richards Bay and AmaZulu have seen Pirates stuck with three points fewer than Sundowns.

This came as Masandawana were focused on the Caf Champions League and fifth-placed Pirates have played two league games more than the Tshwane giants.

But the Buccaneers now have a chance to remedy a difficult run when they face Arrows.

It is, however, a tricky assignment against Abafana Bes’thende who have lost just once in their last five games and are positioned eighth.

Three points separate Pirates and Arrows who have played a game less than the Soweto giants.

Game Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, October 18 Time 19:30 SA Time

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Arrows coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza are not affected by suspensions ahead of this match.

But defender Ntsikelelo Nxadi is doubtful for this match with an injury which saw him limp off their match against Cape Town City in the 35th minute.

The centre-back then missed the last game which was a 1-1 home draw with Stellenbosch.

Backpagepix

Pirates welcome back right-back Thabiso Monyane who was unavailable for their last two games due to suspension.

That was after he was red-carded during the 2-0 defeat by Sekhukhune United.

Monyane’s return coincides with the unavailability of Bandile Shandu who was holding fort for him.

But Shandu picked up an injury against AmaZulu last Friday, a match he lasted for just 22 minutes.

Also doubtful for Pirates is goalkeeper Richard Ofori who did not finish the Usuthu match right on his return from another injury layoff.

Attacker Thembinkosi Lorch remains out injured and the attacker has missed Pirates last seven league games and was last involved in action in August.

Evidence Makgopa could make his Pirates debut after he was on the bench against AmaZulu.

Match Preview

This will be Arrows’ fourth straight league match at home, while for Pirates, it’s a third consecutive game against opposition from KwaZulu-Natal.

While the Buccaneers have not won in their last three league outings, Arrows have recorded a win and three draws in that period.

The last time Pirates visited Arrows, the two teams played to a 0-0 draw and that was in November 2021.

They again drew 0-0 in the return fixture at Orlando Stadium in February.